Tulsa Misses Amazon's Top 20

The city of Tulsa comes up short in its quest to become the second home of Amazon. The firm released its top 20 list and Tulsa was not on it.

Mayor Bynum tells KWGS, despite that, the bid signaled a new era for Tulsa in economic development. He says Tulsa will continue to target large corporations interested in relocation. He says the days of fighting the the suburbs over a new shopping center are gone.

Oklahoma City was not on the list either. Austin, Texas was. Over 230 cities bid on the headquarters and its 50-thousand jobs.

The list released on Thursday includes the cities of Atlanta, Austin, Texas, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Washington, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio. It also listed northern Virginia and Montgomery County in Maryland as potential sites.