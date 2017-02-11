Tulsa Metro Under a Burn Ban

Governor Fallin has issued a BURN BAN for 53 counties in Oklahoma because of the extremely dry conditions. The ban includes all of the Tulsa Metro.

"Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created conditions very conducive to wildfires," said Fallin. "A burn ban is now necessary to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

Oklahoma Forestry Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, recommended the ban based upon an analysis of fire activity, wildland fuel conditions and the predicted continued drought as criteria for recommending the ban.

The governor urged people to be extremely vigilant because conditions are ripe to spark a large fire.