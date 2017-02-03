Tulsa Jail Expects $2 Million Shortfall this Budget Year

Officials say the Tulsa County jail is facing a $2 million shortfall for the current budget year.

Brad Johnson, who advises Sheriff Vic Regalado, told the Tulsa County Budget Board on Thursday that the jail needs $800,000 per month to pay its bills. But now, the jail is collecting just under $500,000 per month, which is creating the shortfall.

Johnson says the jail is receiving less revenue than expected from federal law enforcement agencies, particularly Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Budget Board agreed Thursday to appropriate $701,000 from a contingency fund to support the jail. According to the Tulsa World , that will empty the contingency fund except for a 10 percent reserve, which normally cannot be tapped until the county's budgeted revenue target for the year has been met.