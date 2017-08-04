Tulsa International Airport Reaches Pickup Agreement with Lyft

It’s now much easier to find your Lyft driver at Tulsa International Airport.

Lyft is the first ride-hailing service to reach an agreement with the airport for a designated pickup spot on the arrivals road. Airport spokeswoman Alexis Higgins said that will solve problems for travelers — even those not using Lyft.

"Most of the transportation network companies, the drivers have their personal vehicles, and so they blend in with all the other personal vehicles on the road," Higgins said. "And it just causes some confusion and congestion along the arrivals roadway, which is a busy place."

Under the agreement, Lyft will pay the airport $1 per trip. Taxi drivers already do that.

Higgins said services like Lyft are getting more and more popular at the airport.

"On any given day, if you go out there in the afternoon, there's probably about 20 cars that are waiting to be dispatched from one of the transportation network companies. And so, it's definitely a growing number, and as customers become more familiar with the technology, we expect that number to continue to grow," Higgins said.

The airport is working on a similar agreement with Uber.