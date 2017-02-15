Tulsa Hosting Architecture and Design Film Festival in April

The largest architecture- and design-focused film festival in the U.S. comes to Tulsa in April.

The Architecture and Design Film Festival has already visited Seoul, South Korea, this year and will travel to New Orleans and New York City after Tulsa.

"Our intent with the film festival is to provide avenues for the students and the general public, which would be everybody, to learn about the many aspects of design and about architecture so they can more readily appreciate what we have in Tulsa," said Tulsa Foundation for Architecture Executive Director Amanda DeCort.

The festival will screen more than 20 films focused on design, architecture, urbanism and craft, along with panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions. One festival guest will be Paul Goldberger, a Pulitzer-Prize winning writer and America’s foremost architecture critic.

Jeff Martin with Booksmart Tulsa said the idea is to expose Tulsans to new ideas, people and thoughts.

"But the other, flip side of that is exposing those people that we're bringing into this city to what we have to offer: the great architecture, the arts, everything that makes Tulsa as great as it is," Martin said.

“Strange and Familiar Architecture on Fogo Island” is among the films the festival will bring to Circle Cinema. Festival Director Kyle Bergman seems committed to Tulsa. He asked everyone attending Wednesday’s announcement to remember in 10 years who was there from the start.

"I'm having a little, mini-love affair with Tulsa. I didn't know that much about Tulsa until I came here ... and it's a fantastic place. And the architecture is surprisingly awesome," Bergman said.

The Architecture and Design Film Festival: Tulsa runs April 20–23.