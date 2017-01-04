Tulsa Hit and Run Victim Was Sapulpa School Officer

The interim superintendent of the Sapulpa school district says a man killed in a hit-and-run in south Tulsa was the district's accountability officer.

Tulsa police say 49-year-old Michael Reid of Tulsa was jogging along the Creek Turnpike when he tried to cross South Sheridan Road early Tuesday and was struck by a northbound vehicle that left the scene.

Interim Sapulpa Superintendent Rob Armstrong told reporters that Reid was the district's chief accountability officer. Reid previously was principal at Sapulpa's middle school and at Freedom Elementary and had taught math in the Yukon and Muskogee districts and worked at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Police say auto parts were recovered at the scene and investigators are looking for a white truck that may be missing part of the front grill.