Tulsa Hispanic Leader says Wall Won't Work

President Trump signs executive orders beginning controversial immigration changes he promised during the campaign. One is the first step toward building a wall on the U-S and Mexico border. The President of the Tulsa Hispanic Chamber, Francisco Trevino, calls it expensive and unworkable.

The executive orders also seek to end sanctuary cities and end the practice of releasing detained undocumented immigrants before trial. Trevino also believes ending NAFTA, the North American Trade Agreement, as Trump has promised…will cost Oklahoma thousands of jobs.