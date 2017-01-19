Tulsa Health Experts Encourages MMR Vaccine

The Tulsa Health Department encourages Tulsa County residents to protect themselves against vaccine-preventable diseases like the mumps. While Tulsa County residents are not experiencing an excess of mumps cases like the outbreaks in Garfield County, Northwest Arkansas and other parts of the US, THD health officials want to be proactive to ensure residents and clinicians have the information they need to prevent and limit their exposure to the mumps disease.

The mumps virus is spread from person to person through contact with saliva or mucus from an infected person’s mouth, nose, or throat. It can be spread through coughing, sneezing, or sharing items like drinks or eating utensils.

The best way to prevent the mumps virus is to receive the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine – and encourage others to receive the MMR vaccine as well. It is recommended that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, with one dose at 12-15 months of age, and a second dose at four to six years of age. Adults should receive the vaccine if they have not been previously vaccinated.

Symptoms of the mumps virus most commonly include swollen salivary glands, fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Symptoms usually appear in a newly infected person 16-18 days later. A person can spread the mumps virus two days before through five days after symptoms begin. There is no specific treatment for the mumps virus, and most people recover within a few weeks without medical care. However, it can cause serious complications in persons with compromised immune systems or for those who are unable to receive the vaccine. If you think you may have the mumps virus, contact your healthcare provider and stay home from child care, school, or work.