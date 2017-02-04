Tulsa Gets New Airports Director

After a nationwide search, Mark D. VanLoh is named as Chief Executive Officer of Tulsa's airports by the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. He will begin on February 13th.

The announcement was made Friday following an executive session of the airport trustees. The trustees, including Mayor GT Bynum, unanimously agreed to the selection of VanLoh who has over 26 years of airport leadership experience.

VanLoh most recently served as aviation department director at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) where he directed a staff of 550 employees and an annual budget of $136 million. His accomplishments include the development of hundreds of acres of airport land working with national real estate brokers and developers, and the successful negotiation of airline lease agreements, and working with airlines to grow airline service, all while increasing the airport’s financial position and growing operating reserves. Under his leadership, MCI was ranked number one in JD Powers customer satisfaction survey for medium hub airports from 2007-10.

“We’re very excited to welcome Mark VanLoh as Chief Executive Officer of Tulsa Airports,” said Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust Chair, Jeff Stava. “Mark has strong relationships with the airline community and will bring his knowledge to help focus on expanding direct flights in key markets. We believe Mark’s high energy, positive attitude and enthusiastic approach will continue the growth and progress of Tulsa’s airports.”

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum expressed his support for the announcement, “Mark brings a wealth of airport industry knowledge combined with economic development experience that is tailor made for the next stage of growth for our airport.”

VanLoh will be the airport’s ninth chief executive since its inception in 1928.