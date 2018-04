Your personal budget is taking a hit today. Gasoline prices jumped yesterday in Tulsa. It you need gasoline, you will be in for "pump price shock". Regular unleaded is up to $2.54 per gallon at most Tulsa area stations. That is up between 15 and 20 cents per gallon from earlier in the week.

The increase started yesterday at Kum-&-Go. Quik-Trip followed overnight.

The price of oil did spike yesterday. However, this morning it had dropped over a dollar a barrel to just over $67.