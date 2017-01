The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell just over 1 cent nationally during the past two weeks, to $2.36. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the drop mostly results from a dip in crude oil costs. Lundberg says the current price is 46 cents a gallon above what it was a year ago.

The report shows Tulsa with the cheapest gasoline in the nation at $2.05 per gallon. Many stations are charging less.