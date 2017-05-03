Tulsa FOP Files Grievance Against Kunzweiler Over Shelby Case

The Tulsa chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police files a grievance with the state bar against District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Tulsa FOP Chairman Jerad Lindsey said Kunzweiler was under pressure to charge Officer Betty Shelby with manslaughter after she fatally shot Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed.

"Many of us look nationwide to similar situations and the outcome of those, whether it be Ferguson or wherever, and I believe that there was a want and a need by all parties involved to not have that happen in Tulsa," Lindsey said.

Shelby shot 40-year-old Crutcher on Sept. 16. Kunzweiler filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Shelby Sept. 22.

"It's not uncommon for us to have officers that have not been cleared of shootings that ultimately, you know, we feel will be justified, and it takes weeks if not months and in some cases, several months," Lindsey said. "And these are cases with video, with reports."

Lindsey said the FOP is not questioning Kunzweiler's decision to charge Shelby.

"We're not saying that, ultimately, charges wouldn't have been brought. We're not second-guessing that. What we're saying is we don't think it should have been done in this time frame, in this manner," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said this is the first bar complaint from the FOP he is aware of and said the union has not communicated with Shelby or her attorneys about it.

Lindsey added they are not trying to influence Shelby’s trial, which starts Monday.