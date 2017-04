'Every 100-thousand dollars will count’ is the drum beat as Tulsa County leaders try to find cuts to make the budget balance. The biggest trouble spot is the jail, where Sheriff Vic Regalado says he needs nearly $3.5 million dollars to make ends meet.

Members of the budget board okay $2.4 million for the jail cost overrun, about a million less than the Sheriff says he needs. They also cut his vehicle request from $300,000 to $100,000. The new fiscal year starts July 1st.