Trump's Not OK with Recent News About Pruitt

The White House says President Donald Trump is not OK with recent revelations involving embattled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

The statement from spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders came as Pruitt spoke in a series of interviews with Fox News and other conservative media, attempting to shore up his eroding position.

Pruitt is denying he knew about big raises given to two of his closest aides while insisting he did nothing wrong in renting a bargain-priced condo tied to an energy lobbyist.

Sanders said Wednesday that the White House is reviewing the allegations against Pruitt and declined to confirm reports by The Associated Press and others that the president called Pruitt in recent days to offer support.