Trouble Tulsa Group Home to Close

A troubled Tulsa group home for abused and neglected children is preparing to close.

Tulsa World reports Realation Group Home's owner Mark Jackson notified the Oklahoma Department of Human Services on Friday that it plans to terminate its contract and close June 30.

The department stopped placing children at the facility while it investigated the death of an 11-year-old boy who ran away from the facility and was fatally struck by a vehicle in December. Another 11-year-old child died in traffic after fleeing the group home in April 2013.

Department spokeswoman Sheree Powell says the group home currently has over 20 children, with seven scheduled to take a step toward being reunited with their families. Most of the children are ages 10 to 14.

Jackson says the group home has over 30 employees.