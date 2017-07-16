Trooper in Critical Condition After Being Struck on Interstate

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the pursuit that began late Friday evening in Cleveland County and traveled north on Interstate 35 into Oklahoma County. During the pursuit, OHP Lieutenant Heath Meyer was struck by a vehicle while outside of his patrol car, resulting in critical injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating witnesses who:

Observed the pursuit as it traveled from Tecumseh Road in Norman, north on Interstate 35 to Interstate 240, and then eastbound to Pole Road in Oklahoma City.

Know the whereabouts of the driver, Dangelo Ladon Burgess, a 28-year-old male who was driving the vehicle earlier in the day.

Troopers also need to interview Sonny Ramirez, 39, of Oklahoma City. Troopers believe this individual has critical information and needs to come forward.