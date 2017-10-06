Tribes Get $1.8 Million to Fight Crime

Fifteen Oklahoma tribes will split $18 million in federal grants to address issues such as substance abuse, violence against women and community policing.

The Oklahoman reports the U.S. Justice Department announced the grants Tuesday.

The Quapaw Tribe will receive the largest grant, with $3.9 million earmarked for corrections and alternative programs to incarceration. The tribe also will receive almost $450,000 to address alcohol and substance abuse and more than $230,000 for policing.

R. Trent Shores is the U.S. Attorney in Tulsa. He says reducing gangs and gun crimes is important to protect tribal communities. He says it's also important to address mental health and substance abuse issues.

The grants are a part of more than $100 million given to 125 tribes across the U.S.