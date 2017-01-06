Trane Songs: On the Next All This Jazz, It'll Be Compositions by John Coltrane

Listen for the next All This Jazz, beginning at 9pm on Saturday the 7th, right here on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM...and online by way of live-streaming at PublicRadioTulsa.org. ATJ delivers three hours of modern jazz -- across a wide range of styles -- each and every Saturday night, from 9 o'clock till midnight. (We also offer a 7pm re-airing of ATJ on Sunday evenings, on Jazz 89.5-2, which is Public Radio Tulsa's all-jazz HD Radio channel.)

From Art Farmer to Duke Ellington, Art Taylor to Duke Jordan, and Art Blakey to Duke Pearson, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

And in the theme-driven, 11-to-midnight hour of our forthcoming program -- as we listen back to a terrific show from September of 2016 -- our theme will be John Coltrane's Tunes. Thus we'll hear several of Trane's classic themes ("Moment's Notice" and "Naima" and so on) as rendered by the likes of the SFJAZZ Collective and Karrin Allyson. And elsewhere in our show, we'll dig the music of (among others) Frank Butler, Sun Ra, Cal Tjader, and Dave Brubeck.... Join us! If you're a jazz fan, then this here radio show is the cure for what's ailing you. (Two final points: ATJ playlist data can be found...if you scroll down a bit...right here. And we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thank you.)