Traffic Snarls Ahead for Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is advising drivers that a nearly two-mile stretch of Kenosha (71st) Street, from Garnett Road to Aspen Avenue will be under construction until early September, weather permitting. The work is scheduled to begin around May 15.

Due to the extensive construction activity that will be taking place, drivers need to be alert and cautious of workers who will be on the roadway. The speed limit will also be reduced to 35 miles per hour. Motorists are reminded that traffic fines double in active work zones.