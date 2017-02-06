TPS To Hold Teacher Job Fair

The Tulsa School District will hold a career fair on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Selman Room at the Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave. in Tulsa. Anyone interested in public education is invited to attend – including both active and retired certified teachers, current college students, and individuals without certification who would like to change career paths. Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree at minimum to be considered for a teaching position. Attendees will have an opportunity to submit an application, complete an interview, and teach a sample lesson, and may be offered a position with the district. “We want Tulsa students to graduate college- and career-ready, and we need great teachers to get them there,” said Chief Talent Officer Talia Shaull. “We are, of course, looking to hire traditionally certified educators, but we also encourage professionals from any field to consider becoming a teacher. It’s never too late to change the trajectory of a child’s life, and we’re able to support interested applicants with alternative pathways to certification.”