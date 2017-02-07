TPS, City Parks Department Look to Team up for Bike Trails

Tulsa Public Schools, the district bike club and the city parks department may team up on a series of off-road bike trails.

TPS representatives recently traveled to Bentonville and Rogers, Ark., to check out bike trails. There are opportunities to create similar trails here where parks and schools are next to each other. Tulsa Parks Director Lucy Dolman said TPS has asked the parks department to get involved.

"We're really excited about it and think there's only positives and it would only make the community a little more active and a little healthier," Dolman said.

The trails would offer kids something to do outdoors as well as a possible alternate, safer route to school. The parks department, district and bike club would work together building and maintaining the trails.

"For years, we've been trying to figure out what can kids do, especially kids of all ages. You've got the sixth- through ninth-graders that don't have a lot to do, and it seems like they enjoy these bike trails," Dolman said. "Who doesn't like to ride a bike through the forest? It sounds kind of fun."

Remington Elementary and Lubell Park are being looked at for a pilot trail. The city and T-P-S want to get community input first, but Dolman said Remington's principal is on board.