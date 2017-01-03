TPD Says 7 Fatal Police Shootings in 2016

Tulsa police officers fatally shot seven people in 2016, a year after the department recorded zero incidents of deadly force.

The agency has recorded 27 officer-involved fatal shootings since 2007, which averages to about two or three such incidents annually. Last year had the most fatal incidents during that time span, and 2015 had the least.

Police Sgt. Dave Walker says five of last year's cases have been determined to be justified.

The year's most high-profile use of deadly force involved the Sept. 16 shooting of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man. Officer Betty Shelby is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the incident.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says he's comfortable with the department's tactics, training, and policies, but that it's working on such issues as implicit bias.

