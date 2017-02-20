TPD Releases Names of Officers Invovled in Fatal Shooting

The Tulsa Police Department has released the names of the three officers involved in last Friday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a rape suspect. The Police Department identified the officers as:

· Jered Metzger, 29, an officer since 2012.

· Greg McClintock, 44, an officer since 2000.

· Chad Murtaugh. 38, an officer since 2006.

Killed was David English. He was wanted out of Rogers County for a rape last Tuesday. Police were chasing English when he pulled into a parking lot and started walking, in what officers said, was an aggressive manner toward them. When he did not stop, he was shot.

The officers are on suspension while the case is reviewed. It will be up to the District Attorney to decide if the shooting was justified.