TPD Investigating Stabbing, Armed Robberies Within Hours at East Tulsa Apartments

Tulsa Police are looking into a string of violent crimes that happened at an east Tulsa apartment complex, including two armed robberies apparently in the span of about 10 minutes.

Police first responded to the Sierra Pointe Apartments in the 1400 block of south 107th East Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a stabbing. Police said the victim was in an altercation with her boyfriend's new girlfriend. When the couple came back to fight and she met them outside, the victim said the other woman stabbed her.

The victim went to the hosptial with a non-life threatening injury to her abdomen.

Around 12:30 a.m., TPD received a call about an armed robbery. The victim, who had driven to a different apartment complex where she lived, said the suspect approached her while she was in her car at Sierra Pointe and pointed a handgun at her, demanding her money.

The suspect was described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, wearing a gray bandana, gray shirt and black pants.

At about 12:40 a.m., police responded to Sierra Pointe on a call about another armed robbery. The victim said he was approached by a black male pointing a handgun and demanding his wallet and phone.

Police said as the suspect was robbing victim, a neighbor came out of his apartment onto his balcony. The suspect shot at neighbor, who went back into his apartment.

The suspect in that robbery had the same description as the previous robbery. He was last seen jumping over a fence into a trailer court. A police dog tracked but was not able to locate him.