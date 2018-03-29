TPD Cracks Down on Traffic Light Violations

During the month of April the Tulsa Police Department’s Riverside Division & Gilcrease Division Traffic Units will focus on red & yellow light violations. Traffic Officers from Riverside Division & Gilcrease Division will be randomly monitoring all major intersections within their respective divisions during this focused enforcement action. A citation issued for a red light violation carries a fine of $250 a citation issued for a yellow light violation carries a fine of $200 there will be no warnings issued.

The Tulsa Police Department reminds drivers to remain alert, refrain from using all electronic communication devices and to pay special attention to all traffic signals. Violation of a red light is a leading cause of injury collisions in intersections. The focus of this enforcement action will be primarily on the most dangerous intersections and major commercial/retail corridors throughout the City of Tulsa, with the goal of reducing the frequency and severity of collisions occurring as a result of traffic light violations.