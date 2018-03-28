TPD To Begin Training to Avoid "Implicit Bias"

Everyone has an opinion. It may never be articulated but it is there just the same. It is called “implicit bias”.

It is an issue for law enforcement. Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan says officers will be training to avoid such opinions.

CHIEF JORDAN: "We make assumptions about somebody. We see somebody that is dressed a certain way, a certain race, coming out of a certain church, synagogue, a mosque. We make assumptions about people that we don't even realize we are making. Those assumptions can be wrong."

The KMS Intercultural Consulting firm has been hired to conduct the department’s training as a part of its community policing initiative.