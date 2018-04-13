Tornado Watch for Eastern Oklahoma into Friday Night

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa has issued a tornado watch for eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas until 10 p.m. Friday.

Threats include tennis ball–sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

If there is a tornado, your best option is an underground storm shelter, storm cellar, basement or safe room designed to withstand a tornado.

The next best option is an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, staying away from doors and windows. Use pillows, couch cushions, sleeping bags, a mattress or blankets to cover up, and wear a helmet if you have them. Put infants in their car seat or carrier.

It's also important to wear long pants, a long sleeve shirt and closed-toed shoes. Charge your cell phone and have it with you, and have a plan for what to do with your pets.