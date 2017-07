Top Stories: Trump's View Of Russian Hacking; GOP Health Care Tax Breaks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Is Less Convinced About Russian Hacking Than His Intelligence Chiefs Are.

-- Who Would Enjoy Tax Breaks Under The GOP Health Care Proposals?

-- Sinai Attack: Bombs And Militants Kill Or Injure 26 Soldiers, Egypt Says.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Bombers Fly Over East Asian Waters, Angering China. (BBC)

Chinese Dissident And Nobel Winner Liu Feared Gravely Ill. (Australian)

Cyprus Reunification Talks Collapse. (Guardian)

Panel Investigating Chemical Attacks Says It's Being Pressured. (VOA)

Four Arab States Threaten Further Steps Against Qatar. (BBC)

Tesla Aims To Build Biggest Lithium Battery In Australia In 100 Days. (CNBC)

Flight Returns To Seattle After Passenger Attacks Attendant. (CNN)

Three Gored In Running Of The Bulls In Spain. (Reuters)