Top Stories: Trump Voting Panel To Meet; Huntsman Nominated For Russia Ambassador

-- Amid Skepticism And Scrutiny, Election Integrity Commission Holds First Meeting.

-- Trump Picks Jon Huntsman To Be U.S. Ambassador To Russia.

-- U.K. Bans Credit Card Surcharges, Calling Them A 'Rip-Off'.

Trump To Lunch With GOP Senators, Discuss Healthcare. (The Hill)

Justice Dept. To Restore Some Police Rights To Seize Suspects' Property. (AP)

First Police Account Of Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting. (Star-Tribune)

California Town Evacuates Ahead Of Spreading Wildfire. (Reuters)

Fla. Boy Who Died May Be Inadvertent Victim Of Fentanyl. (Miami Herald)

Deadly Violence Displaces 100,000 In Central African Republic. (AllAfrica.com)

VIDEO: Buffalo Briefly Escape New Hampshire Farm. (Boston.com)

Pop Culture's Comic-Con Kicks Off In San Diego. (AP)

