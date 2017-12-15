Top Stories: Trump To Visit FBI; Staggering Global Health Care Costs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Catholic Church Singled Out In Australia Sex Abuse Report.

-- After Months Of Withering Criticism, Trump Prepares To Visit FBI.

-- How The Tax Overhaul Bill Could Hurt Affordable Housing.

-- Health Care Costs Push A Staggering Number Of People Into Extreme Poverty.

And here are more early headlines:

New Uncertainty For GOP Tax Deal. (New York Times)

Firefighter Killed Battling Southern Calif. Blaze. (Los Angeles Times)

E.U. Leaders Expected To Agree To New Round Of Brexit Talks. (BBC)

Sen. Franken, Accused Of Misconduct, Says Will Resign In January. (AP)

Workers Possibly Contaminated At Nuke Site. (Northwest News Network)

Obamacare Center Returning Calls Due To Heavy Volume. (The Hill)

Scientists Think They Know Why Skydiver Broke Sound Barrier. (AP)

