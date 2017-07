Top Stories: Trump Jr. Called To Testify To Senate Panel; CBO Scores ACA Repeal

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Republicans Scramble For A Health Care Endgame Strategy.

-- Trump Jr., Manafort To Testify On Russia Ties Before Senate Judiciary Committee.

And here are more early stories:

911 Tapes Released Of Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting. (Star-Tribune)

Siding Material In Deadly London Fire May Be On U.S. Buildings. (AP)

Calif. Wildfire Expands Quickly, Destroys 29 Buildings. (KSBY)

British American Tobacco To Buy Reynolds American. (AP)

Report Alleges Cameroon Tortures Boko Haram Militants. (Amnesty International)

O.J. Simpson To Ask For Parole In Nevada. (CNN)