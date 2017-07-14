Top Stories: Travel Ban Challenge; Deadly Shooting At Israeli Holy Site

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Gunmen Kill 2 Israeli Officers At Religious Site In Jerusalem.
-- Hawaii Judge Expands Family Allowed To Bypass Travel Ban.
-- Beyonce Introduces Twins Via Instagram, And There Was Much Rejoicing.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Observes Bastille Day Parade In Paris. (CNN)
Senators Continue Review Of Health Care Bill. (The Hill)
U.S. And Somali Forces Attack Militants In Rebel-Held Village. (AP)
2 Ex-Officials Charged In Financial Crime At Vatican-Owned Hospital. (New York Times)
Former President Carter Treated For Dehydration In Canada. (WAGA)
