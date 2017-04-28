Top Stories: Tillerson's NPR Interview; Acosta Confirmed As Labor Secretary

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Transcript: NPR Interviews Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson.

-- British Counter-Terrorism Police Shoot A Woman And Arrest 6 Suspects.

-- Acosta Confirmed As Labor Secretary, First Latino Member Of Trump Cabinet.

-- Arkansas Executes 4th Inmate In 8 Days.

-- Waffle House Founders Die Less Than 2 Months Apart.

And here are more early headlines:

Taliban Open "Spring Offensive" In Afghanistan. (AFP)

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Demands Early Elections. (BBC)

Fifth Victim Of Stockholm Truck Attack Dies. (AP)

Clashes In Macedonian Parliament After Ethnic Albanian Speaker Elected. (CNN)

China To Start Building Space Station In 2019. (Reuters)

Luxury Music Festival In The Bahamas Is Disorganized Flop. (BBC)

