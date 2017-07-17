Top Stories: South Korea Proposes Talks; A Mid-2016 Trump Timeline

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Seoul Seeks New Talks With North Korea, Hoping To Tamp Down Tensions.

-- Timeline Of Trump And Russia In Mid-2016: A Series Of Coincidences Or Something More?

-- Academy Award-Winning Actor Martin Landau, Known For 'Mission: Impossible' Dies At 89.

And here are more early headlines:

White House Kicks Off "Made In America" Week. (Washington Post)

Report: Secret Service Says It Didn't Vet Trump Jr. Meeting. (Reuters)

McCain Illness Delays Senate Vote On GOP Health Care Bill. (Roll Call)

Ariz. Flash Flood Kills 9 People At Swimming Hole. (AZ Central)

35 Large Fires Burn Uncontained In U.S. (U.S. Forest Service)

Heavy Snow In Chile Causes Winter Blackouts. (UPI)

