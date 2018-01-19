Top Stories: Pope Angers Chileans; Turnover In Trump White House

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Turnover In Trump's White House Is 'Record-Setting,' And It Isn't Even Close.

-- Trump, Unlikely Champion Of Anti-Abortion Rights Movement, To Address March For Life.

-- Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, Riling Sex Abuse Victims In Chile.

-- Hurricane-Force Winds In Europe Halt Flights, Rip Roofs And Topple Trees.

-- Stansfield Turner, Who Headed CIA Under Carter, Dies At 94.

-- Iowa Boys Charged In Connection With Death Of Half A Million Honey Bees.

And here are more early headlines:

With No Spending Law, Government Shutdown A Possibility. (Washington Post)

Latest On Shackled California Children. (CNN)

Cape Town, South Africa, On The Verge Of Losing Water. (CBS)

Oil Tanker Blast Shuts Down Utah Highway. (Deseret News)

