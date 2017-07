Top Stories: Pakistan's Leader Ousted; Russia Angered At New U.S. Sanctions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Retaliates For Sanctions Approval, Hitting At U.S. Diplomatic Corps.

-- Pakistan's High Court Ousts Prime Minister Sharif In Panama Papers Fallout.

-- Gov. John Hickenlooper On Democrats' Plans For Health Care.

And here are more early stories:

Trump To Discuss Gang Violence On Trip To N.Y. Today. (Washington Post)

Israel Bans Muslims Younger Than 50 From Visiting Holy Site. (USA Today)

Up To 50,000 Civilians Trapped In Raqqa, Syria. (U.N. News Centre)

Deadly Ohio Fair Ride Ordered Closed Worldwide. (AFP)

Japan Imposing 50% Tariff On Frozen U.S. Beef Imports. (AP)

Flooding Kills Dozens More People In Western India. (Reuters)

Florida Motorist's Death May Be Linked To Takata Airbag. (WTSP)