Top Stories: Frigid Cold Hits East Coast; December Jobless Report

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Blizzard Has Passed, But Frigid Temperatures Remain Along East Coast.

-- 148,000 Jobs Were Added To U.S. Economy In December.

-- GOP Tax Law Sparks Confusion And Outcry In Blue States As N.Y. Threatens Lawsuit.

-- Pakistan Reacts To U.S. Suspension Of Security Assistance.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Trump Told Sessions Not To Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation. (New York Times)

Author Of Critical Trump Book Answers Questions. (NBC)

Fresh Pro-Government Protests Held In Iran. (Reuters)

North And South Korea To Hold High Level Talks. (BBC)

Alleged White Supremacist Accused Of Terrorism In Stopping Train. (AP)

VIDEO: Baby Sea Turtles Work Out On Tiny Treadmills. (New York Times)

