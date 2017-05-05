Top Stories: April Jobs Report; Venezuela Protests Continue

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- April Jobs Report: 211,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment At 4.4 Percent.

-- India's Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentences Over 2012 Gang Rape.

-- Gustavo Dudamel Addresses Venezuela's Leaders: 'Enough Is Enough'.

-- Chinese-Made Passenger Jet Takes Off For Its First Test Flight.

And here are more early headlines:

Central U.S. Still Soaked By Heavy Flooding. (AP)

Uber Facing Inquiry Over Software To Fool Regulators. (New York Times)

Many French Voters May Abstain In Presidential Election. (Financial Times)

Ga. Gov. Signs Law Allowing Concealed Guns On College Campuses. (AJC)

Group Reports Food Insecurity Leads To Migration. (World Food Program)

Parts Of Ethiopia Face Severe Drought. (Washington Post)

Crowds Of Climbers Waiting To Scale Everest. (Daily Mail)

