Top Senate Democrat Points Back at Republicans Over Budget Crisis

The Oklahoma Senate’s top Democrat disagrees with several Republican lawmakers who complain his party is holding up work to close the $878 million state budget shortfall.

One example Republicans cite is the so-called "Big Bill," which increases cigarette and fuel taxes. It passed joint committee but never made it to the House floor and is now rumored to be shelved.

Senate Minority Leader John Sparks said that’s not the fault of Democrats, who oppose it.

"The Speaker and the Pro Tem are responsible for everything that's going on the floor of the House and the Senate," Sparks said. "That includes bills that are heard and bills that are not heard."

Sparks sees only three ways to solve the state budget crisis: increase gross production taxes, increase income taxes or accept federal dollars to expand Medicaid.

"I don't see Republican leadership willing to move on any one of those three, so when they kick it back and say, 'Oh, this is the Democrats' fault,' none of those three items are being brought up on an agenda. What are you going to do?" Sparks said.

Sparks said the cancellation of several Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget Committee meetings this week shows the House and Senate don’t know what the other chamber is doing, and budget talks today are no different than they were at the start of session.

Sparks also said Republicans have held the House, Senate and governor’s mansion since 2011.

"They have systematically cut government and said, 'Oh, it will be fine,' year after year after year," Sparks said. "And now we're to the point where we can't run civilization, and they want to say, 'Oh, it's low oil and gas prices.' If the only plan you have is to set up a government that operates only during an oil boom ... it's indefensible."