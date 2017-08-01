"Tools for Schools" Focus of Supply Drive for Tulsa Teachers

Tulsa fire stations are the drop off spots for a school supply drive to help out Tulsa Public Schools teachers.

City Councilor Karen Gilbert said teachers who struggle to make ends meet often buy their own classroom supplies, and their classes are only getting bigger right now.

"We are wanting to relieve some of that stress and help our teachers with supplies in their classrooms," Gilbert said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the most-needed item is white board erasers.

"We need those erasers. They run out easily, get a lot of wear and tear," Bynum said. "It's everything from that to pencils to copy paper to markers — very typical types of things that you would expect a teacher to need in their classroom."

After the drive ends, Tulsa firefighters will take the supplies to a TPS facility for volunteers to sort and distribute before the first day of school.

"Teachers across Tulsa have been preparing for the new year since late May, and we are eager to welcome kiddos back to well-stocked classrooms on Aug. 21," said 2017 TPS Teacher of the Year Elizabeth Steinocher.

The Tools for Schools drive runs through Aug. 11.