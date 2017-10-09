Related Program: 
Tom Manhart, a TU Art Professor for Decades, Is Remembered in a New Two-Venue Exhibition

On this edition of our show, we learn about "Eloquent Craftsman: Tom Manhart and His Students," a new exhibition focusing on the artwork and teaching career of Thomas A. Manhart, a thoughtful and influential sculptor who was a much-admired professor of art at TU from 1963 to 1993. This exhibition -- setting the work of Manhart alongside pieces created by many of his students (in a range of media) over the years -- is actually being shown at two different venues through October 26th: the Hogue Gallery on the TU campus as well as the Living Arts space in downtown Tulsa. Our guests are two of Manhart's former students, Steve Liggett and Katherine (Kitty) Ross. Liggett is the former director of Living Arts of Tulsa; he organized this new Manhart retrospective. Ross has been a member of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago's faculty since 1981, where she is now the Chair of the Ceramics Department.

