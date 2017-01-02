Thunder's Cameron Payne Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

Thunder guard Cameron Payne, who hasn't played this season since fracturing a bone in his right foot in a scrimmage in October, has been assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue D-League team.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced the move in a statement on Sunday.

Payne had previously broken the fifth metatarsal, and he had surgery in July. After consulting with specialists, he elected not to have surgery again, instead hoping the bone would heal on its own.

The 14th pick in the 2015 draft, Payne averaged 5.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 57 games during his rookie season as a backup to Russell Westbrook. He also became known for his pregame dance routine with Westbrook.