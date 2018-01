Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson has been fined $10,000 for publicly complaining about the officiating during the 2017-18 season. The tweet comes on the heels of a blown call that cost the Thunder the game against Milwaukee on Friday night in Oklahoma City. Even though he stepped out of bounds on the play, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a basket with 1.3 seconds left that the officials counted, leading the Bucks to a 97-95 win over the Thunder.