Three Shot, Including Two Police Officers, In Dallas

Two police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday in Dallas, police said.

The suspect has not been captured, reports TV station WFAA.

A civilian was also shot, but police said the person's condition was unknown.

The incident happened as the officers helped a security guard "responding to an incident" at a Home Depot store, WFAA says.

A nearby stop on the regional DART train would not allow passengers on or off, according to the Dallas Morning News, citing a DART spokesman. The paper said officers are looking for the suspect in a wooded area behind the store.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated.

