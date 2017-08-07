Thirty Treated at St. Francis After Tornado

St. Francis Hospital spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin says about 30 people have been treated at the hospital's trauma center and three were admitted in "non-critical condition" after a tornado struck near midtown Tulsa.

The figure of 30 injured is up from 13 initially reported. A city spokeswoman says many people were taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer said the ambulance company transported a total of 13 people to area hospitals, eight from a TGI Fridays restaurant, which lists its closing time as 1 a.m., four from a 24-hour Whataburger restaurant, and one person who was in the area.

One of the most severely injured was in TGI Fridays and the other was inside the Whataburger, Bruer said.

The timing of the storm was fortunate, because hundreds, if not thousands of people were in the busy commercial area only hours earlier.

Other hospitals have not commented on how many people they have treated for tornado-related injuries.