"They're Back!" Legislature Resumes Special Session

Oklahoma lawmakers have convened for the third time this year, beginning a second special session to try and patch the budget and shore up funding for key state health agencies.

The House and Senate each met briefly Monday afternoon, and lawmakers introduced two bills. One appropriates $17.7 million to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and another $26.5 million to the Department of Human Services.

The money comes from a bill passed in the first special session to end a tax break on certain oil and gas wells.

Gov. Mary Fallin and the Republican-controlled Legislature have struggled to come up with a way to raise revenue after the state Supreme Court ruled a $215 million cigarette tax approved in the regular session was unconstitutional.