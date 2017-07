There is a critical blood shortage and the American Red Cross is putting out the call for donors. Jan Hale with the Red Cross in Tulsa says many people responded to a call earlier this month, but more blood is needed. Summer is a difficult time to keep supplies up because families are on vacation and kids are out of school.

Interested donors can go on-line at RedCross.org or call to make an appointment. Anyone who gives blood between now and August 31st will be mailed a $5 Target e-giftcard.