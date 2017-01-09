Therapy and Strategies for Treating Children for Trauma: A Chat with Dr. Sara Coffey

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, a discussion of trauma-informed therapy. Our guest is Dr. Sara Coffey, who works in the OU-TU School of Community Medicine's Department of Psychiatry as an assistant professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. We speak her about her wide-ranging efforts to treat kids for various kinds of trauma -- how she helps kids regulate their emotions, articulate their feelings, feel better overall, deal with all sorts of issues, and understand that the trauma at hand isn't their fault. Dr. Coffey also recently co-founded the Oklahoma Academy of Integrated Care, which aims to, as noted at its website, "improve the health of communities by promoting research and implementation of integrated behavioral healthcare systems while promoting collaboration between health care entities and communities."