Testing Time Extended Because of Walkout

Oklahoma's education department is extending the time period for students to take standardized tests as the state's teacher walkout enters its second week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced Monday that the testing window will be extended by one week for grades 3 through 8 general assessments and grade 11 science assessments.

The testing period began April 2, but tens of thousands of students have been out of class since then because of the teacher walkout that began the same day.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says she hopes the extension will prevent any penalties or loss of funding from the federal government, which mandates that 95 percent of students take the tests.