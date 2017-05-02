Related Program: 
TEDxTulsaCC: A Special Event at the TCC Downtown Tulsa Campus

By 36 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, April 28th.
    Aired on Friday, April 28th.

Tomorrow night, Saturday the 29th, the Downtown Tulsa campus of Tulsa Community College will host TEDxTulsaCC, a special gathering thus described at the TED website: "TEDxTulsaCC is a multi-sensory, multi-disciplinary event with a goal to bring Tulsa's best ideas to our community and the world. Attendees will experience enlightening talks, a shape-shifting art exhibition, the world premier of new choral work, surprise musical performances, and more. But the audience won't simply observe -- they will participate in fun exercises and a free exchange of ideas that will leave them feeling inspired and empowered to act on their own great ideas." Our guests on today's ST are both participating in this TEDx event, which will happen at the TCC Center for Creativity: Annina Collier is the Dean of the Center for Creativity as well as the organizer of the gathering, and Glenna Cooper will give a presentation at this event entitled "Our Journey to Protect & Interpret Deaf Culture" (and she's also the Chair for American Sign Language Education, English as a Second Language, and World Language at Tulsa Community College).

Tulsa Community College
Center for Creativity (at TCC)
Deaf Culture and the Hearing Impaired
American Sign Language (ASL)
TED Talks
Downtown Tulsa

